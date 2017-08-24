Next week’s Songwriter Series features Gurf Morlix.

The American-born musician is known as much for his producing work with other artists as he is for his own songs.

Earlier this year, he released his ninth solo album called The Soul & The Heal. It follows 2015’s Eatin’ At Me.

It is also a record he produced, engineered, mixed, mastered, as well as played most of the instruments in his home studio.

The album differs from his previous work in that it has minimal instrumentation, with just Morlix, his guitar and drums.

The songs are both light and dark and are laced with the occasional bit of humour.

Over the past 40-plus years, he has lived and worked in various parts of the United States, from the Buffalo area to Los Angeles and Texas.

He has been inducted into the Austin Music Hall of Fame and received the Americana Music Association’s Instrumentalist of the Year award.

Joining Morlix at next week’s event is Brent Jackson, vocals, guitarist with the indie rock band The Junction.

After forming in 2000 in Brampton, The Junction signed to Universal Music in 2006, but currently release recordings under their own independent label.

James Gray is singer-songwriter from Emsdale, Ont.

Hosting the event is Barrie’s Brett Caswell, a singer-songwriter who just released his first single online, a happy, feelgood song called Beautiful People.

It is the first music he has released in seven years and it is expected to pave the way to new full-length album at some point in the near future.

The Songwriter Series takes place on Tuesday at the Temple Lounge, Donaleigh’s Irish Public House, 28 Dunlop St. E...

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Cost is $12 at the door.

Advance tickets, $10, are available through songwriterseries.ca.