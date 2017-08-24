Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for William Gies, 42.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad says Gies has breached his long-term supervision order.

Gies is known to frequent the Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Stayner and Windsor areas.

He was serving a 15-month sentence for assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with his probation order.

Gies is described as white, stands 5'7", weighs, 209 lbs and has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone having contact with Gies or information in regards to this whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.