Fly guy in Barrie
Don Cuccio scrambles to pack away his 13-foot spey fly rod after rain clouds threatened his morning fishing trip on Wednesday at the Barrie Marina break wall. Cuccio said he wasn’t to upset because he wasn’t seeing a lot of action anyway. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
