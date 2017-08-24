Celine Dion launches her handbag line in Montreal

MONTREAL - Celine Dion was in Montreal Wednesday to launch a line of handbags at the Browns store on Ste-Catherine St.

The accessory collection, with the handbags retailing for between $78 and $1,998, was first announced in February.

Its release comes at a time when Dion, with the help of stylist Law Roach, has reinvented herself as a fashion trendsetter.

She made headlines in July after posing nude for a photo that appeared on the Instagram account of Vogue magazine.

The photo showed the 49-year-old Dion sitting on a chair with her arms covering her breasts and her right leg crossed over her left, while a caption discussed the singer’s love of custom-made haute couture clothing.

Dion says she emerged from a period of mourning following the death of her husband Rene Angelil in January 2016 with a burst of creativity.

“I’m enjoying myself, I went through a lot and I’m not the only one. But people who went through a lot they probably understand,” Dion said.

“I have projects, I have visions, I have focus, I want to create. And I think at this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, it feels I can spread my wings.”

Dion has been touring in Europe this summer and returns to Las Vegas in September to resume her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Montreal Gazette reporters Brendan Kelly and Christopher Curtis streamed on Facebook live from the event.

An hour before the event kicked off, crowds were already surrounding the store hoping to get a glimpse of the Quebecois icon.

In QC, Céline Dion is as close as you'll get to royalty. Here's a crowd on Ste Catherine waiting to catch a glimpse pic.twitter.com/ciJwuu28lt — christopher curtis (@titocurtis) August 23, 2017

The mob scene outside Browns store downtown where Céline is set to launch her handbag line. pic.twitter.com/09ZloYCjqF — Brendan Kelly (@brendanshowbiz) August 23, 2017

Dion was last seen in Quebec dancing at her son's hockey game, and it was a magical sight.

- with files from The Canadian Press