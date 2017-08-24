Isabelle Roberge doesn’t let many players get by her.

It’s what made her such an asset for the New Tecumseth Xtreme ball hockey team.

The Barrie native and standout defenceman helped her team win gold at the women’s ‘A’ nationals in Saint John, N.B., earlier this month.

“Playing in a national tournament is the highest level of ball hockey I have competed at in my ball hockey career,” Roberge said. “It feels great to be able to represent your province on such a big stage, let alone win the entire tournament and be crowned a national champion.”

Roberge began playing ball hockey just eight years ago, but right away she found a knack for it.

“I started (with) the Barrie Ball Hockey Club youth co-ed house league (and) I placed in the top-10 for points in the entire league,” Roberge said. “It was after that season that I realized I really enjoyed playing ball hockey.”

She began as a forward, but would eventually move back to defence, and was looking for a challenge when she made the Xtreme squad.

“I wanted to play in a competitive league that would allow me to compete in provincial tournaments,” Roberge said. “This team was filled with an immense amount of talent and a great group of ladies who knew what it was like to play competitive ball hockey.”

Playing alongside ice hockey pros such as Tara Cation and Devon Skeats, Roberge and the Xtreme started things off well, shutting out Ottawa and Newfoundland before tying New Brunswick.

They had a chance to get through the round robin without a defeat, but fell to the Edmonton Fusion in a loss that knocked New Tecumseth out of first place.

“Coming into the game against Edmonton, we were undefeated, so having that mindset contributed to the loss against them,” Roberge said. “We did not play our game and let the aggressive Edmonton team take full control.”

That instead forced New Tecumseth into a semifinal with the host New Brunswick squad, one they hadn’t beaten yet.

“Having to face the hometown team in the semifinals was a challenge as they had that added support to have the edge over us,” Roberge said. “We knew that we had to play against them like we have been playing against all the other teams in the tournament.

“We were ready this time, as we knew who their key players were and how to shut them down,” she added.

The Xtreme built a 2-0 lead, but they would have to hold on late to ensure a 3-2 win.

“We knew that they were not going to go down without a fight,” Roberge said. “Having to play defence, I knew I had to be sharp and not let any of their players get to that ball or take a shot on net.

“In the end, we were strong defensively, and that is how we got the win.”

New Tecumseth faced Edmonton in the final and fell behind just over a minute in.

But the Xtreme battled back and pulled ahead thanks to Banting grad Emma Whiteside’s pair of goals just 50 seconds apart.

“When Edmonton opened the scoring, we knew what we had to do, (and) we had the drive and power to win,” Roberge said. “This allowed us to keep our composure as there was plenty of game left to be played.

“We used our speed to beat them to the ball and we made quick passing plays and attacked the net.”

New Tecumseth would increase its lead to 3-1 after the first period.

Beyond that point, Roberge and the defence did their job, limiting Edmonton to just nine shots on goal over the entire game.

As the time ticked down, the former St. Joseph’s Jaguar jumped onto the floor with her team to celebrate.

“It feels amazing to be able to call myself a national champion and be crowned the best team in the country,” said Roberge, who came back to her phone afterwards to find plenty of congratulatory texts from family and friends watching online back in Barrie.

“Counting down those last seconds of the game and celebrating with the best team completes my career as a player.”

