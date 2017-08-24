Barrie firefighters called to Maple Avenue building
A Barrie firefighter checks on a young boy following the evacuation of nearly a dozen people from a Maple Avenue apartment building in downtown Barrie, Wednesday evening. A Barrie fire official said emergency crews responded after a tenant called in to report an electrical burning smell, but firefighters did not locate a blaze. There were no reports of injuries. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
