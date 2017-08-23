Downtown Barrie drivers could one day face Five Points and a circle in their travels.

Already graced with the unique intersection of Dunlop, Bayfield and Clapperton streets – known as the Five Points – motorists should brace for a roundabout where Bayfield, Ross and Collier streets meet.

Coun. Doug Shipley, chairman of Barrie's infrastructure, investment and development services committee, said a solution has to be found for traffic in that area.

“We looked at this intersection every different way we could,” he said. “Right now, as it is, it's a pretty cockamamy intersection that's causing some problems.

“I don't think there's ever going to be a perfect solution for that intersection. It's not even really an intersection now, but something has to be done.”

A roundabout is an intersection where traffic flows in a counterclockwise circle around a centre island. The most recognizable one in Ontario is near Queen's Park in Toronto, but people driving to Collingwood and Wasaga Beach are familiar with them, as are Bruce Peninsula motorists.

Roundabouts are considered safer than traditional intersections because vehicles travel slower through them and there are dedicated pedestrian crossings at each leg of the roundabout.

“The benefits of roundabout are kind of proven the world over. We see safety benefits from the driver and pedestrian perspective,” said Keith Boddy, roundabout expert with the Transportation Association of Canada.

Reducing traffic delays, for example, also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“You're not sitting there idling your vehicle, waiting for a traffic signal,” Boddy said.

Pedestrians only have to cross one lane of traffic at a time, then can wait at the roundabout island. It's also safer for cyclists. Vehicles travelling at 30 kilometres an hour are safer for cyclists than 50 km/h.

“Collisions can and do happen,” Boddy said. “They're just less serious and less likely to lead to long-term significant outcomes (in roundabouts).”

Brett Gratrix, the city's infrastructure planning engineer, said there was some thought given to a roundabout this close – just up Bayfield Street – to the Five Points.

“It definitely was considered but the main factor was just improving that east-west traffic flow within the city,” he said. “Simcoe Street and Dunlop Street are close to operating at capacity, so this is the last link we could really optimize to accommodate existing traffic demands, but also plan for future growth.”

This roundabout carries a $2.2-million price tag, plus property acquisition. That breaks down to $1.2 million to build it, along with $1 million to replace aging infrastructure that exists today. This includes above-ground infrastructure such as roads, curbs and sidewalks as well as underground infrastructure like watermains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers.

The roundabout won't be built until all of the needed land is acquired and the funding is in place, utilities are relocated and a detailed design is completed.

Gratrix said that design will cost approximately $200,000 and will be requested in next year's capital budget. No decision has been made on when the roundabout will actually be built.

Shipley acknowledges there could be some trepidation about the roundabout.

“I know there's going to be some people are little bit nervous with the roundabout, because they're not real common yet,” he said. “Obviously over in Europe they're well-used, but now you're starting to see them quite a bit more in Ontario.”

Shipley said the city will need to have a public education campaign once the roundabout is operational.

But Boddy said such feelings are natural.

“From a practical standpoint, everything that's different is challenging,” he said, comparing it to new technology. “It can be daunting for the driver.

“Any change is often viewed as negative. We've experienced that across the country. It takes some time for people to realize the value of that change.”

Realigning the Ross-Collier-Bayfield intersection has been identified since 1999 as a transportation improvement priority in the downtown core.

In 2011, the city considered turning the Five Points itself into a roundabout.

