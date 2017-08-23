The Barrie Baycats are back where they planned to be all along.

Now, it’s all about taking care of business.

The Baycats will go for a fourth-straight Intercounty Baseball League championship, beginning Thursday night in Midhurst, as they take on the second-seeded Kitchener Panthers.

“Especially as the regular season unfolded, it seemed like all signs pointed to us meeting in the finals, if we both took care of business, so it was kind of expected to a certain extent,” said Baycats manager Angus Roy. “It should be a really good series.”

Though the Baycats come in as the top-ranked club during a franchise-best season, the Panthers are no slouches, either.

Both teams went 28-3 against the rest of the IBL, and Kitchener had its own impressive winning streak, taking 12 games in a row, sandwiched between a pair of losses to Barrie.

“It’s the top two offences in the league, two of the best pitching staffs, two quality defensive teams, so realistically, it will come down to execution,” Roy said. “Whoever makes the least mistakes is probably going to win.

“Neither team wants to let the other offence have more chances,” the manager added.

That will prove crucial when the series shifts to Kitchener, as the cozy confines of Jack Couch Park allow the ball to leave the yard with regularity, as proven by the power numbers for guys like former Baycat Sean Reilly, Justin Interisano and Tanner Nivins, who were 1-2-3 in home runs this season.

Reilly, in particular, hit more than double the amount of anyone this season, going yard in over 18% of his at-bats, or once for every 5.5 AB’s (for reference, the top home-run hitter in the major leagues, Giancarlo Stanton, has hit one in every 9.9 AB’s).

Despite the challenges at hand, Roy’s only concern is how his own pitching staff does.

“Realistically, you can’t change what you’re doing or successful at just because you’re playing a team that’s really good offensively,” Roy said.

“Our starters and relievers aren’t going to change the way they attack.

“Any time you’re facing a really good offensive team, the key is to limit their opportunities to score,” added Roy, whose Baycats knocked off the Panthers in five games during the 2015 final. “Especially when you go down and play in their park, you don’t want to walk a guy, give up a base hit, and then suddenly, you’re giving up a three-run homer.

“We just can’t give them extra opportunities, especially when we get to two outs.”

Given the dominance of their arms so far this year and after a sweep of Brantford, the Baycats have plenty of pitching options.

“We have, what I would classify as, good problems when it comes to our rotation,” Roy said. “Emilis (Guerrero) is going to run out there in Game 1. He’s been good for us for two years and deserves to get that chance.

“(Matthew) St. Kitts is going to go in Game 2 in Kitchener, and we’ll move Claudio (Custodio) to Game 3, and that allows us to get his bat into the lineup in Kitchener,” said Roy, who was on the mound when Barrie won its first title in 2005. “(Custodio) also pitched pretty darn good at home this year.”

Despite a 16-day layoff between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs, Barrie’s bats picked up right where they had left off, crushing Brantford for 14 runs in the series opener and putting up 32 in its four wins to advance to its sixth-straight championship series.

“I thought we did a good job of working Brantford’s starting pitching and getting to the bullpen and we had good at-bats, especially early in the series,” Roy said. “In Game 1, I was expecting some mediocre at-bats because we’d been off for so long, but the guys were good.

“I thought we could have been a little cleaner in a couple of games defensively, but overall, I was pleased with how we did and how we took advantage of scoring opportunities.”

It’ll be all hands on deck for the Baycats for the entire series, including their college kids, with Barrie native Ryan Rijo around as a backup catcher and designated hitter and shortstop Conner Morro commuting between Canisius College and Midhurst when necessary.

While the Baycats have already played 40 games this year, Roy expects the team to be rejuvenated with being so close to their ultimate goal.

“The focus ramps up and the passion ramps up,” Roy said. “It’s the reason these guys work out all winter and arrange their schedules in the summer around baseball and things like that. They play to win rings, and that’s the only reason these guys are on our roster.

“Other than our college kids, they’re done with pro baseball,” Roy added. “The focus gets better, the energy gets better, and we know what we have to do to get this done.”

Game 1 is a 7:30 start at Coates Stadium on Thursday night.

BAYCATS-PANTHERS FINAL SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Thursday, 7:30 p.m., at Barrie

Game 2 – Saturday, 7 p.m., at Kitchener

Game 3 – Sunday, 7 p.m., at Barrie

Game 4 – Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., at Kitchener

* Game 5 – Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., at Barrie

* Game 6 – Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., at Kitchener

* Game 7 – Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Barrie

(* denotes if necessary)