You can count on clicking into CBC News online for the latest urgent stories and up-to-the-minute developments. Right up there at the top of the home page.

And then, two afternoons ago, making my way down to the bottom of the home page, some of my respect for CBC went up with the sound of an old-school, dark pink whoopee cushion ... not that there’s anything wrong with that sound, especially in the right place, at the right time.

Where our personalities reveal themselves is in how we define “right place” and “right time,” but that’s a story for another day.

Anyway, the headline “Taylor Swift Returns to Social Media With Cryptic Video” should have been enough to bounce me back towards the top to see if I’d missed anything going on in the world that actually mattered.

But then that word “cryptic” crept slowly back in.

Before you knew it, I had read the whole darned thing

The gist of the Swift piece is this: Taylor’s social-media accounts, after being apparently wiped clean, were once again providing content.

And that “the singer’s feeds went dark on the three-year anniversary of the release of her Shake It Off single from her last album, 1989, leading fans to speculate that she’s getting ready to release new music.”

Wow, a pop singer stirring future album sales.

The content is where the “cryptic” comes in, in the form of making viewers wonder whether they’re gazing at, says CBC News, “the tip of a dragon’s tail or a snake’s tail.”

I have an important news tip for CBC News: I’m pretty sure dragons don’t exist.

For what they’re worth, three takeaways that salute in sorrow the 90 seconds spent reading the above-mentioned celebrity crap.

First: This whole carefully crafted “controversy” should be a reminder to all pro musicians that music is, above all, entertainment.

Even when scaling it down to non-pros, the band I’m a happy weekend warrior with, The Fred Grant Squares, can spend lots of time going over small details of a song, nailing it to a tee – fine, fulfilling art oozing out of those strings.

But if big Chris, the manager at the Queen’s, doesn’t see a healthy read of beer sales at the end of the night, we’re toast.

Actually, this may not be a bad thing. As Spinal Tap’s Nigel Tufnel and David St. Hubbins said when visiting Elvis’s grave at Graceland, “perspective.”

Next, two questions: Does CBC News online really need entertainment stories? And if they do, is it fair that they haven’t contacted me with an offer to be an overpaid entertainment content selection editor?

Finally, what if you were reading this Swift story and, heaven forbid, an invisible rogue elephant began stomping on your chest. Sheer heart attack.

Or, even easier to imagine: Kim Jong Un has finally flipped his North Korean lid and has unleashed a platoon of New York City-bound intercontinental ballistic missiles, but, being North Korea’s first go-around with nukes, a faulty mechanism causes a couple of them to go off 30 feet above your house.

Is this what you want for those final few nanoseconds? To know you’re irredeemably on your way out, stuck with the fact that the last thing you ever did was read about Taylor Swift?

I’m guessing not.

Teachable moment over and done with, I’ll now contend with getting You Belong With Me out of my head.

The scariest part is that I don’t mind if this mindless, perfect, peace of pop takes its sweet time.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.