When Jason McCoy began his country music career, Country Music Television or CMT didn’t exist.

McCoy remembers watching his favourite Grand Ole Opry country stars perform at the Barrie Fair and dreaming of the day he could sing on stage

After receiving a Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) nomination for the Duo or Group of the Year, McCoy and his group, the Road Hammers, are thrilled the about the nation’s country music scene.

“When I started, we didn’t have national exposure,” McCoy said on Wednesday afternoon, at a local KICX FM golf tournament.

“Now we go to festivals and I think ‘Oh my goodness, it’s packed’,” he said with a laugh.

McCoy’s on a high with the band’s current single, ‘Your Love is the Drug’, listed as the ‘most added’ song to the Canadian country play list after its release last week.

The 2017 CCMA awards ceremony will be held in Saskatoon, SK and aired on CBC on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The nomination by CCMA for the Road Hammers, comprised of McCoy, Clayton Bellamy and Chris Byrne of Alberta, is not their first.

The Road Hammers won the same category in 2005 and won a Juno and the Group of Duo of the Year award in 2006 as well.

But celebrating his birthday on Aug. 27, and with it, 30 years of performing, McCoy said he appreciates where he is in his life and career now.

Living with his wife and two children in Minesing on land he used to ride his dirt bike on when he was a child, McCoy is more grounded as a person and a musician.

“Now that I’ve outgrown some of my self-destructive behaviours, I’m getting back to enjoying and appreciating performing,” he said.

Through concerts and social media, McCoy said as the band travels across Canada, they meet people in every town who have followed their band’s progress over the years.

“It’s like we have second homes all over the place. And it’s not just us. Canadian country music fans now have so many artists to champion now. We’d all have been openers for American stars before and now we’re headlining. It’s a good time to be a Canadian country music act,” he said.

Along with McCoy’s nomination, Boots & Hearts Music Festival organizer Brian Kehoe has been nominated for his part in the 2016 event in the CCMA’s Country Festival, Fair or Exhibition of Year category.

