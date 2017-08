MIDLAND – Police are looking for a man who was videotaping swimmers and masturbating here Monday.

Midland police say it took place on the Rotary Trail near the piers, where people swim.

The man was scared off by a passerby.

Police would like to speak to the passerby who scared the man off or anyone else who might have information about this incident.

Midland police can be called at 705-526-2201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.