Florence Riley might not have seen any angels, but she definitely has one of the guardian variety.

"I'm fine. I died and now I'm back," the nonagenarian recounted nonchalantly during an interview at her cozy Orillia home that adjoins the Birchmere Retirement Residence.

"I didn't see any angels, no devils. I guess I failed my first test and got sent back to try again."

Riley, who is almost 95 years old, was enjoying an evening of music Sunday at Couchiching Beach Park, at the Aqua Theatre, when she suddenly leaned her head on the person next to her, and friends quickly realized she was unconscious.

By happenstance, Dr. Jamie Tazzeo was also attending the concert with his wife, daughter and mother-in-law when someone recognized him and alerted him to Riley's condition.

The Orillia-based doctor quickly rushed over to Riley and found her to be without vital signs.

"I did a brief assessment of her," said Tazzeo, who has been practising in the city since 1996. "I was actually on-call for the hospital that night.

"At least a half-dozen people ran over to offer blankets, pillows. It was really amazing. The firefighters were there in a few minutes. It was a great community effort."

But while Tazzeo would only say he provided "emergent medical care," witnesses said the doctor saved Riley's life by performing CPR, meaning he was able to get her heart beating regularly again before paramedics arrived to take her to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, where she stayed overnight for additional tests.

Now resting at her comfortable cabin overlooking Lake Couchiching, the spry 94-year-old recounted her near-death experience.

"I didn't see any pearly gates," she joked. "I don't remember anything; I have no recollection. It's a complete blank."

Riley said when she regained consciousness Sunday, she wasn't sure where she was or what was happening.

"When I looked up, there were a whole bunch of people looking over me and fussing," she said.

Although Riley has a do-not-resuscitate order in place, she said she understands a doctor or paramedic treating someone in a public place wouldn't necessarily know about it.

Riley, who has four adult children, said she hasn't had any heart issues in the past, but now suffers from "sore ribs from the pummelling I took to get my heart going again."

andrewphilips@live.ca