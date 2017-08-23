Butts, Trump: LETTERS

No ifs, ands or butts

The city works hard at trying to keep our city attractive with many flowers, shrubs and planted trees.

Besides these efforts by the city’s competent ‘green’ team, they have also initiated efforts to keep the city attractive by initiating the annual Spring into Clean event and have also involved schools to have their own pitch-in days.

This is commendable, but is obviously not enough since litter, especially hundreds of cigarette butts, can be found everywhere in our city.

I am extremely pleased that Barrie police make smokers aware that cigarette butt littering is not OK, and can cost you $110.

This should make smokers pause before dropping their cigarette butts on the ground.

When smokers, police and those who clean up after smokers and litterers all work together, we could have the cleanest and most beautiful city in Canada

Richard Strikwerda

Barrie

Trump’s management style not welcomed

I do not warmly welcome Trump’s management style and actions, but seeing the U.S.A. and Canada submerged in a mixture of left-wing dreamy adolescence, right-wing greedy, narrow-minded, blustering capitalism, and irresponsible politicians, I have to accept a few things.

1. Trump-like management logically follows recent U.S. presidents and popular North American lifestyles.

2. There is neither leadership (political or evangelical) on the horizon, nor broadly popular reason and goodwill prevalent in the populace for our rescue.

3. There is strong likelihood that the experience of revolution or war will be required to restore us to a more humble and sensible perspective.

Donald might just pull it off.

Prefer he’d wait another five years so I can avoid it, though.

Perhaps a petition with a few million escape artist signatures would induce Donald to play Goliath and Kim to play David, thus saving a lot of bloodshed. (But we might have to learn Korean.)

Makes one suspicious that “bailing the world out with cheap money” rather than letting it suffer through a depression has simply set us up for a well-deserved ass kick back to responsible sanity.

Ugh!

Paul Bennett

Orillia