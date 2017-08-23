Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – A man faces assault, intimidation and threatening charges after a woman told police she was grabbed, pushed and spat upon Tuesday.

South Simcoe police say the woman told officers about the incidents at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Her statement was taken and text messages were seen by police.

The woman's husband was contacted and turned himself in to police.

A 38-year-old Bradford man is charged with assault, intimidation and three counts of threatening.

He was held for a bail hearing.

The woman did not require medical attention, police said.