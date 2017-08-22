Zehrs helps Barrie Food Bank
The city’s three Zehrs locations banded together to collect close to $5,000 worth of school supplies for the Barrie Food Bank. Money was raised through charity barbecues and donations from customers and employees over the past three weeks. They dropped into the food bank on Monday. SUBMITTED
