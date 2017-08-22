Two Barrie men received gunshot wounds in what Barrie police are calling a targeted shooting at a Hickling Trail home Monday evening.

The men, age 21 and 22, had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where they were treated and released.

Police say an altercation took place outside the residence just after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, there was a noxious smell coming from the garage at 30 Hickling Trail – so Barrie firefighters were called.

Police say the smell is consistent with bear or pepper spray, which might have been used during the altercation.

Investigators are still seeking the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 7-5-725-7025, ext. 2160, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.