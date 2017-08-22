ESSA TWP. - Profanities were carved into a door at Our Lady of Grace School last week in a case of vandalism being investigated by police.

Nottawasaga OPP determined the asphalt was also spray painted at the Angus school, as were the external walls, and a number of things in the pre-school, outside play area were destroyed.

School staff estimate the damage at more than $5,000, police said.

Anyone with information about this Aug. 17 incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-434-1939.