(Staff) - One of two men wanted in a downtown Barrie shooting Aug. 13 has been arrested.

The father of the other wanted man has also been arrested and charged.

On Monday, London police arrested Dylan Brown, 24, who was wanted on a Canada- wide warrant for attempted murder.

Barrie police took custody of Brown, a London resident, and he made a court appearance here Tuesday. Brown has another court date later this month.

Police are still looking for 21-year-old Barrie resident Max Cameron Pritchett.

Investigators have arrested 43-year-old Douglas Pritchett, of Barrie, the father of Max Cameron Pritchett.

Douglas Pritchett has been charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless handling of a firearm.

He has a court appearance in Barrie later this month.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, 2017, at 1:30 a.m., Barrie police were called to Mulcaster Street and Lakeshore Drive for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they located a 28-year-old man from Barrie, suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was shot in the middle of Mulcaster Street. He was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, then later transferred to a GTA hospital in serious condition, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Brown was arrested at raid on an east-London home Monday after more than a week on the lam.

Neighbours say tactical officers with their weapons drawn surrounded a duplex at 12 Coventry Ave., located north of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road, around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Brown is charged with attempted murder.

The charge stems from a fight that reportedly started in a bar and spilled onto the street, where a man was shot by a suspect who fled in a vehicle that was later recovered, police said.

Back on Coventry Avenue in London, two police cruisers remained on the scene Tuesday.

Neighbours said a group of young men recently moved into one of the two units in the red-brick house at the centre of the police probe.

The duplex is outfitted with two surveillance cameras.

When contacted by The London Free Press Tuesday, the owner of the home said he had no knowledge of the previous night’s raid.

The owner, who doesn’t live in the duplex, also said he wasn’t aware cameras had been installed on the rental property.

Barrie police are still looking for Max Cameron Pritchett. He is described as white, 5' 8” tall, weighing 142 pounds and with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say Pritchett should be considered armed and dangerous, and is not to be approached. Anyone seeing should him call 911.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact the Barrie police homicide unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.

With files by the London Free Press