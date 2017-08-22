Barrie podcast short-listed for award

The 12th annual Podcast Awards nominations have been announced and the Pop Goes Your World podcast has been named a finalist for a 2017 Podcast Award in the entertainment category.

Pop Goes Your World was started in July 2016 by Barrie resident Chris McBrien.

The podcast features discussions about pop culture from the viewpoint of two different generations.

McBrien is a member of Generation X and co-host Yancy Eaton, a resident of Fort Myers, Fla., is a millennial.

In his day job, McBrien is an instructor of business and marketing at Georgian College.

For the uninitiated, podcasts are a form of digital media that consist of audio files subscribed to and downloaded automatically through web syndication or streamed online to a computer or mobile device.

In other words, a radio program which is distributed over the internet as opposed to terrestrial radio.

Podcasts have been growing in popularity in recent years. Apple recently announced that the iTunes store eclipsed 1 billion podcast subscriptions spread across 250,000 unique podcasts in more than 100 different languages.

“It’s an honour to be nominated and that’s not just a cliché,” McBrien said. “When you consider the sheer volume of podcasts being produced today, as well as the calibre of competition in this space, it’s an achievement just to be recognized alongside such incredible programs.”

The Podcast Awards were founded in 2005 by Todd Cochrane, a universally known podcaster, new media expert and author.

The awards recognize the best podcasters in the world by allowing listeners to nominate their favourite podcasts across several diverse categories.

Nominees were announced on Aug. 13 with the winners to be determined by the Podcast Awards committee voting panel.

The panel is comprised of 350 podcasters, listeners, journalists, thought leaders and sponsors who will independently review and vote to determine a winner in each category.

McBrien is a podcast veteran and former Podcast Award nominee.

McBrien was the creator and host of the Dear Mr. Fantasy baseball podcast from 2012 through 2016 before moving on to his new podcast, Pop Goes Your World, in July 2016.

Dear Mr. Fantasy was a Podcast Award nominee in the sports category in 2013 and again in 2016.

“It’s incredible that a podcast produced locally in Barrie can compete with podcasts from around the world,” McBrien said. “In the new generation of multimedia, if you have an idea, you now have the ability to get your message out to the world like never before.”

Pop Goes Your World covers topics such as TV shows, movies and music with the unique opinion and viewpoint of two distinct age groups.

The show has grown quickly since its inception and is now available across a multitude of platforms including iTunes, Stitcher Radio, TuneIn and many more.

“Pop Goes Your World was only ever meant to be something Chris and I did as a way for two vastly different people at different periods in their lives and living in two different countries to get to talk about pop culture,” Eaton said. “That the show has resonated so well within the podcasting community and has allowed us to develop such a loyal and appreciative audience is unbelievable.”

Winners of the 2017 Podcast Awards will be announced during the Podcast Award ceremony, which will be held on International Podcast Day, Sept. 30.

The show will be produced live and streamed worldwide.

For more information on the Podcast Awards, visit www.podcastawards.com.