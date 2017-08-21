WASAGA BEACH – A local man is facing assault charges after stabbing two Wasaga Beach men on Friday.

Huronia West provincial police were called to a 12th Street South address at 7:45 p.m. after a report that two men had received knife wounds from another man.

Police determined an initial physical confrontation occurred earlier in the day leading to a 34-year-old man assaulting a 28-year-old man with a knife and then fleeing the scene.

The younger man received minor injuries during the assault.

The 34-year-old man later returned to the 12 Street South location and was met by the 28-year-old, as well as another 22-year-old man.

A second altercation occurred, but this time, the 34-year-old man stabbed the 22-year-old man.

This time, he fled the scene in a car.

The 22-year-old Wasaga Beach man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers located the 34-year-old man’s car on Main Street and it was determined he, too, was injured and he was also taken to hospital.

When he was released, he faced charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.