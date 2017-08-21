Traditions showcased at Rama Powwow

Thousands visited Rama First Nation during the weekend for the annual powwow.

Approximately 100 participants danced in the arena in various competitions Saturday and Sunday, showcasing the proud traditions and cultures of both their distinct bands and Indigenous people as a whole.

After Saturday's intermittent rain, the sun blazed down Sunday. Through rain and sun, the dancers and the drummers performed for the delight of those in the park.

The feedback the local First Nation has received has been all positive, organizers said.

"It's been a really beautiful weekend," said Vicki Stone, cultural liaison for the Chippewas of Rama First Nation. "Everyone is having a great time and enjoying themselves."

"In the shadow of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, powwow continues to be a long-standing tradition that allows us to share our wonderful, unique culture with those from the four directions." added Sherry Lawson, administrator of heritage services, culture for the Chippewas of Rama.

Usually, the Rama Powwow brings in about 8,000 spectators to see the colourful regalia and hear the incredible songs being played by a variety of different drum bands. But attendance was down this year,. Multiple powwows were taking place during the weekend, which forced those who would normally attend to make a choice where they wanted to visit.

Still, those who came got to witness competitors from all across the continent.

"We have a lot of people from all over Turtle Island who come here and look forward to coming here each year," Stone said. "We're honoured and proud hosts.... Although (our numbers) aren't as high as normally, we're still having a great time."

Hosting the powwow also brings the community together, both figuratively and literally. Among the changes for this year's powwow was a new stage built at the top of the arena at the John Snake Memorial Multipurpose Grounds by members of Rama First Nation.

"We've had members of our community and all of our staff here at Rama working really hard to prepare for this weekend, from all levels," Stone said.

