ORILLIA – Oro-Medonte Township has withdrawn its zoning and municipal licensing bylaw charges relating to last year's Wayhome and Boots & Hearts festivals at Burl's Creek Event Grounds.

The township's legal counsel withdrew the charges, alleging bylaw contraventions concerning camping, parking and concession booths, Monday in Orillia's Provincial Offences Court.

Ontario' Municipal Board (OMB) approval of a temporary use bylaw application gave Burl's Creek zoning permission for events at the Oro Line 8 South property until December, 2018.

Given the OMB decision, township council voted to withdraw the 2016 charges.

“The chances of a successful prosecution were not likely in light of the OMB decision, because they inferred in the OMB decision that what they (Burl's Creek) were doing this summer was legal,” Oro-Medonte Township Mayor Harry Hughes.

“In fact there was a good case to be made that what they (Burl's Creek) were doing was not a violation.”

Stan Dunford, owner of Burl's Creek, also pointed to the OMB decision – which was handed down in July; it allows camping and parking on close to 600 acres of land for 27 days during the event season.

“Obviously we're very happy with the decision. I think the decision comes out as a result of the retroactive OMB hearing,” Dunford said. “That's what put us in a position for them (Oro-Medonte Township council) to do that.

“We're very happy that it's behind us now, that the temporary rezoning is in place and we're ready to go.”

Hughes said the OMB decision was not about holding the actual concerts at Burl's Creek, a controversial subject with area residents.

“One of the misnomers is, some people are under the impression, that the OMB (decision) had to do with the concerts themselves,” he said. “Historically what happened was back in the 1980s, there was close to 100 acres of land that there was a court order (for), giving the rights to hold concerts on that (land).

“So that notion of doing anything about stopping the concerts, that was put out by the special interest groups, is something that the courts had already ruled on.

“This application at Burl's Creek had nothing to do what that, with the actual grounds that the concerts are held on. It had to do with the land surrounding it that they (Burl's Creek) has acquired so they could have camping, parking and concession booths on.”

Hughes said Burl's Creek had asked for a temporary use bylaw, because that's the best way to determine which way the winds are blowing on a permanent application.

“To run it up the flagpole, try it and see if it's something that can be supported or not,” Hughes said.

He said Burl's Creek has already made a permanent application, but that township council hasn't made a decision.

Burl's Creek has appealed it because a decision has not been made by council in a timely manner, Hughes said.

Dunford said he is unaware of any other charges against Burl's Creek from the township, unless one comes out of this year's events – which just wrapped up this weekend with the Big Festival.

“But I'm not anticipating any,” he said.

