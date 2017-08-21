A family lost most of their possessions in a fire on Saturday afternoon - while nearby, Bradford’s Carrotfest was underway.

There were few at the festival who were even aware of the blaze.

Police, fire and paramedics responded to a report of smoke at a low-rise apartment building at 62 John St. W. in Bradford, around 2:40 p.m.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a basement apartment in the renovated building.

The building was evacuated, as firefighters gained access and quickly knocked down the fire, confining most of the damage to the one unit. The tenants of the apartment, the Medeiros-Santos family, were not at home when the fire broke out.

The contents of the apartment suffered heavy smoke and water damage. Two cats were trapped inside during the blaze; firefighters were able to resuscitate one of the cats, using oxygen and a pediatric oxygen mask. The other was overcome by smoke.

Fire and emergency services determined that the cause of the fire was a pot left on the stove. The unit was equipped with a fire alarm system, that was operational and activated, Fire Chief Kevin Gallant said.

The tenants – Claudio Medeiros, husban Custodiz Santos and their three children - did not have insurance on their personal possessions.

Tony Garcia of Poleiro BBQ, where Claudia is employed, is reaching out to the community, asking for donations of clothing and school supplies. The children include a four year old girl (large sizes), a nine-year old boy (size 6-7), and a 15 year old girl (adult).

For more information, contact Poleiro BBQ, 905-551-2230 or see facebook.com/tony.g.503. Donations can be dropped off at Poleiro.

“We need everything,” says Claudia - clothing, shoes, toys for the kids; but top of the list is a place to live. Right now, the Medeiros-Santos family is staying with Claudia’s brother, “but he has two kids, too," he said.

