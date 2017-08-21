Families fill-up on Big Feastival

One of the oddest moments at The Big Feastival could actually highlight why such an event was embraced by nearly 10,000 people Saturday and Sunday at Burl's Creek Event Grounds.

As De La Soul performed on the main stage, a young mother took to breastfeeding her child near the back of the concert bowl. What surrounded her was a mixture of aromas, combining the tantalizing scents from vendors such as The Kind Kitchen and La Fiesta Catering, mixed in with the faint but noticeable smell of marijuana.

While recreational drugs certainly weren't part of the sales pitch to families by organizers, the inaugural Canadian edition of The Big Feastival was the safe environment for parents and their children promised by the organizers. All weekend, families enjoyed a wide variety of unique food creations, ample activities involving cooking and crafts and a great selection of live bands from around North America, including The Strumbellas, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, OK Go and Weezer.

The Big Feastival's entry into Canada went exactly the way IMG Canada events director Judy Merry had hoped.

“I pictured kids doing cartwheels, dancing on their dads' shoulders, having a beautiful time,” she said. “Lots of space, not too crowded and everyone being able to enjoy things. They've been able to go from thing to thing to thing.”

Enjoying cholula at the big feastival #uncaprealflavour She loves them all pic.twitter.com/6UXXmwSyb4 — Foodie Kid (@TheFoodieKid) August 20, 2017

The mother of four said she tried to think of the things she knew her kids would want to see and experience at a festival when going through the planning stages for the inaugural event. She made the weekend a family affair, with her four kids camping out with her on site, two of them even being put to work, as hostesses in the VIP area.

Merry said attendance was in line with pre-weekend estimates, with slightly more attendees than anticipated Saturday – despite the regular intervals of rain – and slightly less Sunday.

She was found regularly throughout Burl's Creek over the weekend, talking with patrons and getting personal feedback that she can use, alongside surveys that will be distributed to both ticket holders and vendors in the coming weeks, that will help IMG make improvements to the festival in the coming years.

“Some people say you need more food,” she said, while in front of the line for wood-fired pizza that never seemed to die down throughout the weekend. Lines were found at many of the food trucks over the weekend - more so than at the vendors who were selling smaller products, snacks and take-home items - and by Sunday evening, there were plenty of sell-outs to be found.

“We just have a balance, with the number of people and the food trucks and the vendors, to make sure they're happy too, that they're selling enough to make it profitable,” Merry added.

It was great to check out @bigfeastivalca after our team has been promoting it in TO & Barrie for the past 2mths #bigfeastival #burlscreek pic.twitter.com/Jdfyitvy0C — TIGRIS EVENTS (@TigrisEventsInc) August 20, 2017

Mozart Archilla and Yuki Noda could be among those looking to share some suggestions for ways to make The Big Feastival better in coming years.

“We came just for the Sunday, and at the Little Kitchen, I think everybody who did the camping thing, they got the times,” Noda said.

“There should be a way for those who came for just the day to have a chance at least,” Archilla added.

They had would like to see some more variety in the food and beverage offerings in future years. Admitted soft drink lovers, they had a hard time finding a can of pop to drink inside The Big Feastival.

Still, they enjoyed their time and loved sharing the festival experience with their kids.

“It's a nice environment,” Archilla said.

“It's very peaceful,” Noda added. “We usually take her to other concerts, but their not really geared toward children.”

Peaceful might not be a word Melissa Monteagudo would use to describe her experience at The Big Feastival, but that's because she was part of large group with several children enjoying all Saturday had to offer.

“It's not very often where you get to go to a festival where its geared for children, but adults as well,” she said. “It's something where you don't have to get a babysitter to come to.”

What a weekend! From amazing musical acts, to our fantastic exhibitors and incredible chefs, we thank you all for the BIGGEST weekend ever! pic.twitter.com/Smf4z22Red — Big Feastival Canada (@bigfeastivalCA) August 21, 2017

A common factor among people talked to at the festival over the weekend was the enthusiasm for what could come next. Merry is probably more excited than any of them.

“We have a five year plan,” she said. “We're really trying to figure out the dates to make sure we're good. Logistically, it is tricky following a big concert, so we're looking at that.”

She said the festival will happen in 2018 “100%” and will take place at Burl's Creek Event Grounds.

