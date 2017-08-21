The Barrie Baycats have punched their ticket to the Intercounty Baseball League final and a shot at a fourth consecutive title.

Barrie beat Brantford, 7-4, on Sunday night to sweep the best-of-seven semifinal and will now face the Kitchener Panthers in the IBL final, which gets underway on Thursday night at Coates Stadium in Midhurst.

Kyle DeGrace went 4-for-5 with three runs on Sunday, while Jordan Castaldo singled, doubled and drove in three, Kevin Atkinson had two hits and two RBI, and Ryan Spataro drove in a run and scored twice.

Adam Rowe (2-0) picked up the win after going 6.1 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Enerio Del Rosario recorded the last four outs for his second save, scattering two hits, walking one and striking out two.

Nate DeSouza singled twice, doubled and drove in a run for Brantford. Benjamin Bostick went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Chris Dennis and Dan Jagdeo each had an RBI, and Andris Rizquez singled, tripled and scored twice.

Jamie Richmond (0-1) took the loss, allowing a run on a hit in two innings. He walked one.

The Panthers are heading back to the IBL final, as well, following a decisive 21-3 victory over the London Majors, Sunday afternoon, at Jack Couch Park in Kitchener.

Kitchener blew the game open with a seven-run fourth inning to eliminate the Majors in five games and move on to face Barrie in the final.

Sean Reilly had a huge afternoon, going 4-for-6 with two home runs and nine RBI. Mike Gordner and Tanner Nivins each singled twice and homered and drove in two. The duo combined to score five runs.

Yorbis Borroto had two hits, three runs and an RBI, Yulexis La Rosa singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run, and Chris Gordner and Mike Andrulis had two hits and two RBI apiece.

Noelvis Entenza (1-1) went seven innings, allowing a run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

LeJon Baker, Kyle Gormandy and Tristan Buntrock drove in London's runs. Byron Reichstein had two hits and scored once.

Luis Sanchez (2-2) took the loss, giving up nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits and a walk in 3.1 innings.

The Majors staved off elimination on Saturday night with a 14-4 win at home.

Reichstein led the Majors offence with three hits, including a home run, three RBI and three runs. Cleveland Brownlee went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, Baker picked up three hits, three RBI and scored twice, Michael Ambrose and Chris McQueen each had two hits, two RBI and a run, Carlos Arteaga plated a pair of runs, Robert Doyle drove in a run and scored once, and Zev Weisdorf went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI.

London had 20 hits off four Panthers pitchers.

Chris Boatto (2-0) benefitted from the runs and picked up the win, allowing four runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

For Kitchener, Nivins had a two-run home run. Reilly and Zarley Cina each had an RBI, while Yulexis La Rosa and Mike Gordner both singled twice.

Jasvir Rakkar (3-1), looking for a third straight shutout, lasted 2.2 innings and was touched for 13 runs (eight earned) on 15 hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

On Friday night, the Panthers rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Majors, 10-9.

Trailing 8-2, the Panthers scored five runs in the sixth inning and added three in the seventh to take the lead for good.

Nivins hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, while Borroto homered and drove in three, and Gordner went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.

Justin Interisano had two hits and an RBI, Cina singled twice, doubled and scored two runs, and Reilly singled once and scored twice.

Mike Schnurr (1-0) picked up the win, allowing a run on one hit with a walk and three strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Noelvis Entenza went two scoreless innings with two strikeouts for his first save. Matt McGovern started and went 5.1 innings, giving up eight runs (three earned) on 13 hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Arteaga singled and hit a solo home run while scoring three times for the Majors. McQueen had three hits, two runs and an RBI, Reichstein and Twohey each had two RBI, Baker singled twice and added an RBI and a run, and Doyle drove in a run.

Brownlee and Ambrose each singled and scored.

Todd Leavitt (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits over 1.2 innings with a strikeout. Brett Sabourin started and yielded eight runs on eight hits with six walks and three strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Also on Friday night, Barrie's Branfy Infante went 3-for-4 and scored three runs as the Baycats won 6-2 over the Red Sox to take a 3-0 series lead at Coates Stadium.

DeGrace hit a solo home run and Atkinson added an RBI. Steve Lewis and Conner Morro each singled and scored.

Adam Hawes (1-0) picked up the win, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout.

Starter Matthew St. Kitts went 6.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and 12 strikeouts.

For Brantford, Cody Mombourquette singled twice and stole two bases while driving in a run. Benjamin Bostick had an RBI, and Nic Burdett plated a pair of runs.

Christian Garcia (0-1) gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits two walks in an inning. Matt Martinow started and gave up an earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Baycats-Panthers final schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, 7:30 p.m., at Barrie

Game 2 – Saturday, 7 p.m., at Kitchener

Game 3 – Sunday, 7 p.m., at Barrie

Game 4 – Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., at Kitchener

* Game 5 – Thursday, Aug. 31, at Barrie

* Game 6 – Saturday, Sept. 2, at Kitchener

* Game 7 – Sunday, Sept. 3, at Barrie

(* denotes if necessary)