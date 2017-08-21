Fear, anger, love and compassion swept across the faces of the crowd at the anti-white supremacy rally at Barrie City Hall, Friday.

More than 150 people gathered near the Circle at the Centre after a social media call went out to rally against the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who marched in the U.S. on Aug. 11 and 12.

Nineteen people were injured and one woman, Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after being hit by a car while she was marching for social justice in defiance of the far-right antagonists.

“People are scared about what’s happening in the world,” said Lynn Therien, one of the organizers of Barrie’s event.

Therian asked people to remember Heyer’s senseless death.

“If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention,” she said.

Dozens of people in the crowd carried homemade signs that read ‘We are all part of the human race’, ‘All lives matter. Say no to racism, bigotry and terrorism’, ‘End racism, destroy facism’ (sic) and ‘Injustice anywhere threatens justice everywhere’.

Barrie’s rally organizer, Keenan Aylwin, the newly-elected Green Party candidate for the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding, was one of the first to address the crowd.

“I benefit from the system of white supremacy that exists in North America. It’s very uncomfortable for me to grapple with that, but we have to,” Aylwin said through a temperamental megaphone.

“As a white person, I have to acknowledge my complicity; we have to acknowledge our complicity in a system of white supremacy that continues to oppress Indigenous peoples, people of colour and other vulnerable populations.”

Aylwin urged the rally attendees to move past guilt and defensiveness.

“We have to move to action, real action against systemic racism and white supremacy because none of this is new. This isn’t about one person, or one government or one act of terror.

“It’s about a system that continues to this day to oppress people of colour and Indigenous people in North America and around the world,” he said.

In addition to Aylwin, Mayor Jeff Lehman and Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth addressed the crowd before turning the megaphone over to Wayne Monague, a mental health counselor at the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, who said he was honoured to speak of the Anishinaabeg ways that promote living a good life.

“And our teachings, and in a lot of different representations that I’m sure everyone here has seen, even within your city hall, is that circle,” Monague said, holding the deerskin drum in his hands aloft.

“Our drum, the shape represents something very significant. It’s that shape of the circle. Within that circle, we have in our way of life, a belief system that the circle carries four different colours,” he said.

Each of the colours of white, yellow, red and black represent an important part of the circle, he said.

“Within that circle, without one of those colours, it’s no longer a circle, it’s no longer whole,” Monague said. “And that’s the beginning of the understanding of the Anishinaabeg people, we all need to promote the good life. We always promote love, we love ourselves so that we can love everybody as a part of our circle.”

Monague sang an honour song celebrating the four colours.

Barrie Pride’s spokesperson Shelly Skinner, who calls herself a “queer person of colour” talked about the racism she’s endured as a black woman, both in Toronto and later when she moved to Barrie in 2012.

“Within the first 15 days of living here, I was called a “n***” three times,” Skinner said openly crying about the racial slur.

Several people from the audience quickly approached and hugged her as she continued to speak.

“I stand here today, wounded and saddened and angry, yes, I’m very angry,” she said.

An Anishinaabe artist from Nipissing First Nation, Aylan Couchie, spoke but admitted she was technically challenged when the megaphone cut out.

Much of what she said was difficult to hear, but she did draw the crowd’s attention to a recent 12-year-old Indigenous girl’s suicide. She also spoke about the death of a mother from Thunder Bay, Barbara Kentner, who succumbed to her injuries in July after being hit in the head by a trailer hitch thrown at her from a moving car in January.

Couchie asked people to read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report and take the 94 calls to action to heart.

“If you’re a doctor, go read the section for health care,” she said. “If you’re a teacher, go and read the section for education. If you are in a book club – suggest a book written by an Indigenous person.

“The only way we’re going to fix this is through education and respectful dialogue,” Couchie said.

“And it can’t all be done by Indigenous people,” she added. “These are conversations you need to have at your dinner table, within your clubs. These conversations start with us and work outward. Share what you learn and speak out.”

As the crowd was dispersing, Barrie Ward 9 Coun. Sergio Morales shared his thoughts about attending the rally.

“There should be no reason why I need to schedule an anti-Nazi rally into my calendar in 2017,” Morales said.

