A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a London man in connection with a downtown Barrie shooting Aug. 13.

Dylan Brown, 24, has been identified as the second suspect in the shooting, which took place early that morning in the area of Mulcaster Street and Lakeshore Drive.

A 29-year-old Barrie man was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Brown is described as white, standing 5'11” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand and lower forearm, of a star and a diamond.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and is not to be approached. Rather police should be contacted immediately at 911.

Investigators are still looking for 21-year-old Barrie resident Max Cameron Pritchett. He is described as white, 5' 8” tall, weighing 142 pounds and with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say Pritchet should also be considered armed and dangerous, and is not to be approached. Anyone seeing should him call 911.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two suspects or this investigation is asked to contact the Barrie police homicide unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160, or call Crime Stoppers or visit tipsubmit.com.