The Big Feastival is Fred Penner's Place

If The Big Feastival is Wayhome for kids, then Fred Penner is its Neil Young.

An icon in Canadian music, Penner was one of the featured children's performers are the inaugural Canadian edition of The Big Feastival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds over the weekend. Perhaps more than any other artist on the bill, he was the marque musician for the demographic the festival was catering to.

With a line up that included Weezer, De La Soul and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Big Feastival organizers were aiming hard for the “too young to be Gen X, but don't call me a millennial” crowd who loved to party when they were younger, but now have kids and can't get out as much anymore.

For a generation raised on The Simpsons, this could be their Hullabalooza, and the Homer Simpsons among us were finally able to show Lisa and Bart how cool they used to be.

But Hullabalooza didn't have a crossover artist like Penner.

During his performances, parents and their children were equally aglow, being so close to a person they idolize. In his 45 years as a working musician, Penner has touched the lives of millions of Canadians. Those who grew up watching Fred Penner's Place on CBC have a common bond with their youngsters, now discovering Penner at the same age as their parents did.

The Winnipeg native and member of the Order of Canada remains humble.

“It's pretty overwhelming, no doubt,” he said plainly, during a brief and hectic break between a main stage set and an intimate performance under the Big Top.

Penner is still an active recording musician, recently putting out Hear The Music. Released in April, the album was produced by Ken Whitely, known by many in the area for his frequent appearances at, and long connection to, the Mariposa Folk Festival.

On the record, Penner was joined by a new generation of contemporaries, people around the same age - for the most part - of the parents who were sharing the experience at Big Feastival with their children, such as Barrie's Afie Jurvanen (aka Bahamas) and Basia Bulat, who performed Sunday on the main stage at the festival.

Penner is just as appreciative of the artistic connection with a new generation.

“Awesome is an understatement; powerful is a word that comes to mind,” he said. “That connection that we had through my work, through the TV series, etc., whatever link they feel they have with me, whatever respect they have for me, that allowed them to say yes when we asked them if they would be part of Hear The Music.... They were so excited. There was no hesitation.”

The songs on Hear The Music add to Penner's already extensive catalogue of songs the young people that speak to universal topics. He's now singing for his third generation of Canadian families, and while the kind of access those kids have to the harsh realities of the real world are markedly different than those who first heard Penner's songs, his role and his message as an entertainer, at their base, remain the same.

“The things I hope I relate to are human values: the importance of love, respect and co-operation,” he said. “The values of humanity and family are what I've always brought to the table. It can be serious, it can be a little more introspective, it can be a little more serious, it can be fun... But it is all about the fundamental values of humanity, and that doesn't change.”

