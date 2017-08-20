Change text size for the story

WASAGA BEACH – One man is in custody after a stabbing Friday night.

Huronia West provincial police have released little information about a stabbing that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Friday night.

Police have reportedly said one person was stabbed and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have stated they were called to the area of 12th Street and Mosley Street earlier in the evening.

Yellow police tape and police cars had blocked off access to Junior’s Pizza plaza on Main Street.

It’s believed the two addresses were related to the investigation.

More information will follow as it becomes available.