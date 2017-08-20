ORO-MEDONTE TWP. – One in every three bites of food humans consume is thanks to a bee.

From her nearly 100-acre farm near Hardwood Hills Ski and Bike, newly-minted beekeeper Ruth Gowan is learning about honeybee populations and the benefits of pollination while celebrating World Honey Bee Day.

“Anything that has a flower, they pollinate,” Gowan said. “My flowers, my vegetable garden, my apple tree and my neighbour’s pear tree, they’re all doing really well this year.

“I think it’s my bees.”

Working at Abell Pest Control for 30 years, Gowan knows a thing or two about insects and admits she’s been called the ‘bug lady’.

So when Abell started sponsoring a bee program at the Bee Research Centre at the University of Guelph, they offered employees a chance to become beekeepers by funding a small starter hive.

“I started with four frames and now I have 16,” Gowan said. “The more I learn, the more I love this. Honey is the most natural food in the world, and it never goes bad.”

When it comes to taking the honey, Gowan said she will have to make sure she leaves enough for the bees to survive on over the winter months.

And although she won’t sell the honey yet, she and her family are already benefiting from the bees’ labour.

While there weren’t parades in the streets honouring the humble honey bee on World Honey Bee Day Saturday, beekeepers across North America are abuzz hoping to encourage more people to become bee friendly.

Pollinators are responsible for bringing apples, chocolate, coffee and almonds to our plates and mugs.

Without bees and their ilk, we’d be stuck eating a lot more wheat and corn.

Which may be part of the problem when it comes to bees and their decline during the past decade.

Green Tourism Canada lists several reasons for their decline, including diseases and parasites. But the increased use of insecticides including Neonicotinoids – which strikes at the nervous system of invertebrates – was found in 70% of the dead bees tested by Health Canada in its 2012 report.

Growing soy or corn crops genetically modified to ward off their own parasites is being viewed as one of the reasons behind the drastic decline in North American and the European’s bee populations.

The David Suzuki Foundation is encouraging homeowners to create bee-friendly gardens, by planting nutritious bee food - such as nectar and pollen - in other words, plants and flowers.

The foundation suggests a variety of both native and exotic plants in your garden, including flowers that are blue, purple, violet, white and yellow. And offer your bee guests fresh water to drink.

To start her hive, Gowan was given a queen bee and a small brood of about 500 bees, which is now up well over 1,000, she estimates.

Garbed from head to toe in her white suit with a mesh face covering, she said she doesn’t take any chances when it comes to being stung, which happened the first night she brought the bees home.

“It was dusk when we moved them and I thought they’d be asleep. I only got stung once, on the chin, but I won’t make that mistake again,” she said.

She said the bees seem to appreciate a calm demeanor and won’t sting often because unlike their wasp cousins, they are not an aggressive insect.

She and her husband Bill, have installed an electric fence to discourage bears from discovering the honey.

It’s Abell’s busy season and they're receiving calls for the removal of wasp and hornet’s nests, she said. But they also get the odd call to remove bees' nests.

“We have a registry now, so we can partner people with honey bee nests with beekeepers who can take on an extra hive,” she said.

For more information on attracting and feeding bees, visit http://bit.ly/1kceJ3l.

