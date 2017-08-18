The what, why and when we know.

But not the where.

While city council has approved the new Barrie-Simcoe Emergency Services Campus, its location remains under wraps.

Mayor Jeff Lehman said the site could be made public as early as next week.

The $103.3-million facility will include a new Barrie police station, along with a vehicle maintenance facility, and a paramedics hub - but building the new firefighting training facility and police gun range has been delayed.

Lehman said building less now won't mean a smaller property, however.

“The amount of land is not changing as any land reductions possible due to the training building coming off are likely still a good buy, to ensure there's enough parking long-term,” he said. “Better to spend the few hundred thousand now on a larger site than it be too small in the near future with huge cost implications.

“As you may recall the city had to buy additional parking beside the existing (city police) station on Sperling Drive about 10 years ago – which was one of many work-arounds due to that building and site being too small.”

There is $6.2 million for land included in the campus' price tag.

Councillors have met behind closed doors about buying land for the campus, but a deal had not been finalized nor completed when the project itself was approved July 24.

The construction of a new police station, a vehicle maintenance facility and a paramedics hub is to be phased in - designed this year and next, when construction will also begin, and continue into 2019. A staged occupancy would begin in December of 2019.

The police and firefighting training facilities are to be built later, but no timetable has been approved by council.

Which means Barrie firefighters will continue training at leased space on Saunders Road, and city police will continue using a shooting range in Springwater Township.

It also means the campus will cost more than the $120.5-million bill if all of these facilities had been built together.

Building it this way bumps the cost of the entire campus project to $132.5 million, because some of the economies of scale have been lost.

The emergency services campus has a number of funding sources: taxpayer supported debt at approximately $41 million, although future retired city debt and selling police property could cut that down to about $10 million.

The remainder of the campus will be funded from city tax capital reserves ($17.2 million), development charges ($21 million) and the city's partners ($24 million, although 25% of the County of Simcoe's portion is a city bill, given its funding partnership with the county on ambulance services).

When the first stage of the campus is built, the city will declare police facilities at 29 Sperling Dr. and 35 Sperling Dr. as surplus to Barrie’s needs, and sell them. The proceeds will be used to reduce the forecast debt on the campus.

The new police headquarters will replace the Sperling Drive and Bell Farm Road operations.

The paramedic portion of the campus would include 32 ambulance bays, and provide storage, stocking and cleaning services for the vehicles - as part of the spoke and hub model for paramedic services in Simcoe County.

Operating costs for Barrie police and the city's share of paramedic costs will continue to be funded by property taxes.

Emergency services are the largest portion of this city's annual operating budget.

Barrie's population is expected to be 210,000 by 2031, 241,000 by 2040, and the campus is designed to accommodate 10-15 years of growth with this plan, then another 10 years worth of growth - and can be expanded internally, outward and upward.

