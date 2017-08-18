LETTER: Clarifying position

Re: 'Lehman throws support behind HST increase' in the Aug. 16 edition of the Examiner

I wanted to clarify my position on the need for more municipal revenue.

I'm sending this letter because I was not specific enough with my comments to the Examiner as reported Aug. 16 - that's entirely my fault and not the Examiner's.

To be clear: I support municipalities receiving 1% of the existing 13% HST - I don't support an increase to 14%.

I have supported this position as far back as 2008, when my predecessor as chair of Ontario's Big City Mayors, Hazel McCallion, called for a 1% share of the HST to go to Ontario's municipalities.

I supported her then, and I support that idea today - but I don't support a higher HST.

The reality is that Barrie residents - like residents of most of Ontario's municipalities - have faced property tax increases above the inflation rate due to the lack of funding for infrastructure.

Municipalities have three choices: raise taxes, go into debt, or don't do the needed roadwork and other proper maintenance. And we all know Barrie's roads and other infrastructure need more work.

In the past four years, Barrie council has held the city's year-over-year cost increases to 2% or less every year, and in doing so, delivered the lowest annual cost increases since the 1990s.

However, we have had to ask our residents for a 1% infrastructure levy on top of this cost increase for infrastructure. I don't think this is fair, but it was the most responsible solution given the other choices facing us: more debt, or further erosion of our roads, bridges, buildings, and parks.

A share -- not an increase! -- of the HST would eliminate this pressure on property taxes.

While it looks like this won't be happening, I believe Ontario's party leaders need to tell the public what they will do to stop the unfair pressure on your property taxes.

Jeff Lehman

Mayor of Barrie