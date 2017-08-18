In support of Charlottesville
MARK WANZEL/PHOTO Shelley Skinner, vice chair of Barrie Pride, receives hugs of encouragement while sharing her experiences dealing with racism in Barrie with nearly 200 supporters during Friday's Anti White-Supremacy vigil at city hall.
