News Local

In support of Charlottesville

MARK WANZEL/PHOTO Shelley Skinner, vice chair of Barrie Pride, receives hugs of encouragement while sharing her experiences dealing with racism in Barrie with nearly 200 supporters during Friday's Anti White-Supremacy vigil at city hall.

MARK WANZEL/PHOTO Shelley Skinner, vice chair of Barrie Pride, receives hugs of encouragement while sharing her experiences dealing with racism in Barrie with nearly 200 supporters during Friday's Anti White-Supremacy vigil at city hall.

MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

Shelley Skinner, vice chair of Barrie Pride, receives hugs of encouragement while sharing her experiences dealing with racism in Barrie with nearly 200 supporters during Friday's Anti White-Supremacy vigil at city hall.



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »