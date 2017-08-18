Like most of us, Gloria Veri knows her time on earth is coming to an end.

Now in her 70s, Veri had one special request before she left her family for greener pastures.

"I said 'I'm running out of time and it's my last chance to own a horse'," Veri said.

Standing in her large backyard near Shear Park, Veri's hand automatically reached out to pet Ember, her miniature bay horse's mane.

Ember is a horse of course, not a pony, but she only stands about three-and-a-half feet tall.

Veri said she had a standard bred horse, Priscilla, when she was in her 20s but had to give her up when she became pregnant with her son Chris.

After his father passed away, Chris said he wanted to bring his mother a little joy.

Yet it's not only his mother who's benefitted from Ember's calm personality.

"I've met so many people, women mostly, who are just so happy to meet her. They tell me seeing a horse not only makes their day, it makes their whole summer," Chris said.

The Veri's treat Ember like a large dog; walking her around Barrie on a long lead.

"Her favourite Tim Hortons is the one on Bradford Street," Chris said on Thursday, as he fed her a small piece of banana-flavoured freezie.

"We've gone through the drive-thru and they'll give her a plain Timbit," he said.

For the most part, Chris said they're very careful with Ember's diet because horses can acquire a type of equine diabetes if they ingest too much sugar.

Ember spends her days eating Timothy hay, alfalfa, apples and the odd carrot, he said.

Chris said she likes to run, and can run faster than his e-bike which gets up to speeds of about 40 kilometres-per-hour.

Like a dog, she neighs when they call her by name, and will call out from her small barn if they haven't fed her by 8 a.m.

The three-year-old miniature bay may be one of the few horses living within Barrie city limits.

Yet it is legal to own a horse in Barrie, said Tammy Banting, manager of by-law services for the City of Barrie.

Or rather, it's not illegal.

"It's not specifically in our bylaw because technically, provincial legislation does deem them (horses) can be available as a mode of transportation," Banting said.

Horses are common in western Ontario with Mennonites who chose to ride in horse and buggy-style wagons.

"So we wouldn't say no to someone owning them, because we couldn't supersede what the provincial law says," she said.

However, Banting added that if someone in a condo or townhouse brought a horse home, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) would probably intervene under the Cruelty to Animals Act for improper dwelling or grazing lands.

Since Ember is clean, well-cared for and enjoyed by friends and neighbours, she's not going anywhere, said Veri.

"I think people have forgotten about our connection to the horse and how they've been our companions for thousands of years," she said.

