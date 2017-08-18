Cardiologist joins RVH as director of new program

As construction on Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Advanced Cardiac Centre hits the halfway mark, RVH has achieved yet another milestone in the development of its new regional program.

Dr. Mark Kotowycz, an interventional cardiologist, will join RVH as the medical director of the Advanced Cardiac Care/Catheterization Labs.

He comes to RVH from Windsor Regional Hospital where he is the medical director of the hospital's catheterization lab and was instrumental to the successful implementation of a 24/7 Advanced Cardiac program. Previously he practised at Toronto's University Health Network and Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg.

Dr. Kotowycz completed his specialty training in internal medicine at McMaster University and cardiology at McGill University where he also earned a Master of Business Administration. He is a fellow of both the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, as well as the American College of Cardiology. He is a published researcher, speaker and currently an adjunct professor of medicine at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine.

"There is a significant need for advanced cardiac services in North Simcoe Muskoka and I am very excited to be joining RVH at this early stage of the program's development," said Dr. Kotowycz. "I have watched the community rally behind this program over the years and support its development. It has been planned with the input of our healthcare partners, patients and families, and will bring lifesaving care closer to home for heart patients throughout the region."

Dr. Kotowycz joins RVH's team of nine cardiologists and is a joint recruitment with cardiac partner, Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket.

Construction on RVH's Advanced Cardiac Centre is slated to be finished this fall, after which the catheterization equipment will be installed and safety tested and staff will be trained. The health centre will start performing diagnostic angiograms by late-2017 or early-2018, and in the summer of 2018 will begin providing coronary angioplasty procedures.

In 2020, RVH's catheterization lab will begin operating 24/7 and cardiac patients from throughout North Simcoe Muskoka will be transported directly to RVH for care, safely bypassing other area emergency departments

"Safety is RVH's highest priority so, along with our Southlake partners, we have always planned for a gradual ramp-up of the Advanced Cardiac program," says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. This cautious, phased approach to opening a complex new cardiac program ensures patients will receive safe, high quality care."