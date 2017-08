A Barrie man has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft at the north-end liquor store more than a month ago.

City police say numerous tips led investigators to the 28-year-old man; he has been charged with theft under $5,000 and has a September court date.

On Friday, July 14 a man selected a bottle of vodka from the 534 Bayfield St. LCBO and hid it in his waist band, police said.

He fled the store and was last seen heading south on Bayfield.