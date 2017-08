Change text size for the story

Re 'Where are the male mallards?' in the Aug. 17 edition of the Examiner

Once mating season ends, drakes molt, losing their mating colouration and actually resemble the hen.

To distinguish drake from hen, look at the bill. Drakes have a bright yellow bill while a hen's bill is brown and orange.

Also, drakes have a larger head and a thicker neck.

Bob Whone

Barrie