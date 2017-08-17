LETTER: Family fun

Dear fellow citizens, just thought I would give you all a nice 'heads up' about a wonderful summer event that the new Little Avenue Pharmacy in Allendale Heights has organized for our children.

The people who run this new pharmacy are so very nice, helpful and caring.

So they are contributing to our community this Saturday, Aug. 19, by providing a free bouncing castle, free blood pressure/blood sugar checks, and all the children can enjoy meeting 'Chase' from Paw Patrol.

There will also be cotton candy and hot dogs booths, the proceeds of which will go to supporting local charities.

Now that's what I call a family fun fair that my own grandchildren will love!

Steve Travers

Barrie