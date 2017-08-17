The head of the local elementary teachers’ federation has been recognized by her provincial counterparts.

Janet Bigham, president of the Simcoe County Elementary Teachers’ Federation, received the annual President’s Award at the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario’s (ETFO) annual meeting.

In announcing the award, ETFO president Sam Hammond paid tribute to the outstanding service Bigham has given to ETFO, its members and students over almost three decades.

“Janet continues to be a solid local leader who is responsive to her members’ needs. She understands that ensuring good teacher working conditions creates a better learning environment for students,” Hammond told the more than 800 delegates at the meeting. “Over the years, I have admired Janet’s principled approach to representing her members and her dedication to publicly funded public education.

“Janet has gone out of her way to stand in solidarity and support the broader labour movement as a delegate to conferences of the Canadian Labour Congress and Ontario Federation of Labour,” Hammond continued.

“These relationships are what propel the broader labour movement to fight for public services that benefit our students and families.”

As president of her local, Bigham represents approximately 2,400 teachers at the Simcoe County District School Board. She was elected first vice-president of her local in 2006 and has served as president for 10 years.