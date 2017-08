Change text size for the story

TINY TWP. - Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins on private driveways overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say a purse, wallet, keys and personal items were taken on Rue Lafontaine Road West, between Chemin Theresa Road and Rue Eric Road in Lafontaine.

Police say the vehicles were unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 705-526-3761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.