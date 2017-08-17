What do you get when you put together a feast and a festival? The Big Feastival, of course.

The event — modelled after a popular festival of the same name in the United Kingdom — is taking place at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds Friday to Sunday.

The four pillars of the Big Feastival are camping, family fun, food and music, said event director Judy Merry event director.

She noted the festival was started six years ago in the U.K. by chef Jamie Oliver and musician Alex James, of Blur.

“They wanted to create an event they could bring their families to, where they could enjoy music, food and camping,” said Merry.

“The premise is you spend the day (or weekend), and there are things for you to do with your family,” she said, adding on-site camping is available to help families get the full experience. “We encourage everyone to come for the weekend, but we’re happy to welcome people for a day, too.”

And there is something for everyone, she said.

“Adults can do wine tasting and take cooking classes,” she said, adding cooking classes are also available for kids. “There’s an herb garden where kids can go and pick herbs of their choice, or follow a recipe and prepare it with the celebrity chef.”

The point is to encourage families to learn about the farm-to-table concept, and that will be done in a most “organic manner,” said Merry.

“They will learn by interacting with the vendors and chefs,” she said. “What they’ll take away is that you can have everything for everybody in a family fun day event.”

All ingredients being used in the cooking component are locally sourced, said Merry, and the food will be different from the usual soda and fried delights offered at fairs.

“The food isn’t typical fair food,” said Merry. “Everything is free-range, organic, low-sugar and low-salt. If there’s lemonade on site, it’s made with fresh lemons and with honey as opposed to white sugar.”

Even though Oliver will be absent, Canadian chefs such as Vikram Vij, Danny Smiles, Rob Gentile and Chuck Hughes will be in attendance.

“All chefs are camping on site, and they’re all bringing their families,” said Merry. “They’re also doing story time, talking about what inspires them and even MCing some musical performances.”

The musical lineup is diverse, with performances by Weezer, Magic, the Strumbellas, Wintersleep, and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals. Sure to be a hit with the kids are Fred Penner and Splash N’ Boots.

Adults will also be able to enjoy a “silent disco” Saturday night.

“Everybody picks their own music and plays it through headphones, so the dancefloor is actually silent,” Merry explained.

For those who like a bit of noise, a live-band karaoke experience is also available.

Both kids and adults will be kept busy with a variety of other activities, including as a circus workshop, puppet shows, yard games, aerobics and yoga.

For more information and tickets, visit canada.thebigfeastival.com.

