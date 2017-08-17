BRADFORD – A DNA sample from an armed robbery nearly six years ago led to the arrest of an Aurora man Wednesday.

South Simcoe police have charged the 24-year-old with armed robbery, and disguise with the intent to commit a crime. He was held for a bail hearing.

Just after midnight on Nov. 7, 2011, a lone male wearing a balaclava entered the Country Style Donuts on Holland Street West in Bradford.

Police say he pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanded cash and then fled the store.

During the investigation, South Simcoe police forensic officers obtained both DNA and fingerprint evidence.

This year, the DNA sample was compared to an offender on the National DNA database. Forensic officers checked the fingerprints from the 2011 crime scene

against this offender's fingerprints, and made a match.

South Simcoe police detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau located the suspect living in Aurora and on Wednesday he was arrested without

incident.

Detectives believe a second suspect was also involved and are still seeking the firearm involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det.-Const. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311, ext. 1040 or by e-mail at kai.johnson@southsimcoepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.