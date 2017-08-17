Barrie's waterfront and downtown have a new look.

The city has partnered with The Look Company to install approximately 150 large banner flags, around the waterfront and downtown.

Utilizing The Look Company’s new FlagTrax technology, the banners are part of a pageantry pilot program to enhance the streetscape and celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Thursday afternoon, Mayor Jeff Lehman and The Look Company CEO Ed Burke raised one of the new flags along Lakeshore.

“This project is a great opportunity to show-off our city as a bright and vibrant community,” said Zvi Lifshiz, executive director of Invest Barrie. “It has enriched our cultural events and beautified our streets for Canada 150. A big thank you to The Look Company for helping to make this exciting project happen.”

There is no cost to the city for the project. All costs for the printing and installation of the flags, and productions and implementation are being covered by The Look Company. The Look Company is recovering the costs through sponsorship on the flags.

The current downtown flags feature various images of Canada’s history, Barrie’s history, as well as the official Canada 150 logo.

The waterfront flags will be changed to promote Barrie’s Illuminate Barrie event which will take place on Sept 2 and 3.

The FlagTrax hardware itself is a proprietary banner system designed to increase on-street visual engagement while reducing labour costs in banner change outs.

“The system allows street banner change out in seconds using the unique FlagTrax system,” Burke said. “This means no more bucket trucks stopping traffic, low banner change-out costs, and most of all, worker and employee safety is dramatically increased as no one is working from heights or at risk of being struck by vehicles.

“The City of Barrie partnered with us on this pilot project to showcase just how impactful these banners can be.”

For more about the FlagTrax system, visit www.thelookcompany.com/flagtrax.