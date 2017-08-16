(STAFF) — PIE Education Program volunteer Liz Grummett, rear, of the Canadian Mental Health Association, and a host of other helpers prepared 2,200 backpacks filled with school supplies on Wednesday at the PIE Wood Fired Pizza Joint near Centennial Beach.

More than $22,000 was raised this year for the fifth annual effort, with the help of county-wide organizations, dozens of volunteers and PIE.

"We believe every child should have the confidence and tools to succeed in school," said Craig Russell, of PIE.

Russell and Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall started the PIE Education Program in 2013.

"As each year goes by, we have been overwhelmed by the number of requests that we receive from Barrie and the surrounding area," Nuttall said. "We have expanded the program by another 500 recipients throughout Simcoe County to meet the need during our fifth anniversary."

Backpacks will be distributed through organizations such as Barrie Municipal Non-Profit Housing and the Simcoe Housing Corporation.