Repartee ready to party

Repartee continues their All Lit Up tour with a stop at a new local event called The Big Feastival. It unfolds at Burl's Creek this weekend.

The festival, founded in the U.K. six years ago, chose Burl's Creek for its debut into Canada because it allowed festival goers to top off a day of entertainment and activities with camping.

Originally conceived by well-known chef Jamie Oliver, the event is billed as a feel-good festival for all ages. The Big Feastival brings together a live entertainment lineup that includes top bands such as The Strumbellas, Fred Penner and American rock group Weezer, with a food festival that features Canada's top culinary talent, headlined by celebrity chef, television personality and restaurateur Chuck Hughes.

For the children, the popular musical duo Splash'n Boots performs and there's a meet and greet with Paw Patrol. Admission is free children under the age of 12.

For foodies, there are culinary workshops with educational Table Sessions, live cooking demonstrations in the Big Kitchen, book signings and a wide variety of products at the Producer's Market. There are a lot of options for eating, too.

Live entertainment runs throughout the weekend. Repartee, an up-and-coming electro-pop group, performs Sunday. The four-piece band, fronted by Meg Warren, did 15-dates across Canada with Mariana's Trench last year and toured this year with Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker (USS). They also appeared at the East Coast Music Awards this spring.

They released their debut album, All Lit Up under the label Sleepless Records last spring, a tight fusion of top-40 pop and modern indie-rock.

The band started out in 2009, right after Warren finished her music degree at Memorial University in Newfoundland, but the line-up didn't solidify until 2012. A bunch of awards followed for their first record and All Lit Up is off to a good start, winning four awards. With All Lit Up, the band came into their own as songwriters.

The Big Feastival runs Aug. 18-20 at Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte. For tickets, camping and more information see http://canada.thebigfeastival.com.