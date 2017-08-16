INNISFIL – A Lindsay man wanted in connection with a stolen car incident Monday has been arrested.

Kawartha Lakes police apprehended the 30-year-old man and returned him to South Simcoe police in Bradford.

An arrest warrant had been issued for the man, who faces nine charges.

He has been charged with theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, flight from police and four counts of breaching his probation. The man was held for a bail hearing.

Just before the dinner hour Monday, officers called to an Alcona home for a domestic disturbance were told by a woman that her ex-boyfriend had just left in a stolen Chevrolet Impala – which was confirmed by Kawartha Lakes police.

A short time later, police were told the car was at the Pioneer gas station in Bradford.

Officers arrived there just as the Impala was driving away. Its driver spotted police and sped south. Police abandoned the pursuit in the interests of public safety.