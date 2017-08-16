LETTER: Where are the male Mallards?

Over recent months, during my many trips to our waterfront parks, I notice there is a distinct absence of male (drake) Mallard ducks.

Recently, I noticed at least 30 female Mallards in and around Barrie Marina, without the presence of any males.

Traditionally, you could not see a female Mallard without a male close by. This now seems not to be the case!

Did I miss some public announcement of a male duck cull?

Has our wildlife control team been super efficient?

Has anyone else noticed this phenomenon?

Where have all the male ducks gone? Has the city got rid of every one?

When will they ever learn?

John Samuels

Barrie