Have a little faith
Mark Wanzel/photo A changeable letter sign informs parishioners of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd of the recent move to 460 Mapleview Drive. The old church, which was located at 220 Steel Street in Barrie's east end, was demolished Tuesday.
