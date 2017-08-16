If you missed Eh440's performance at last fall's Barrie Arts Awards, catch them live at Rhythmfest this weekend. The a capella singers do a crazy combination of beatboxing, sassy raps and vocal harmonies wrapped in a songs that are distinctly urban yet with an influence of R&B.

All five members come from different backgrounds and music genres. Founder Joe Oliva added formal training to the deep bass voice that captured the interest of the school's choir director. Janet Turner and Stacey Kay became friends competing and trading off singing contest wins at fairs across southern Ontario. They lost touch for a while but found each other again when they were older through social media. Today Stacey is into soul, rap and pop while Janet identifies as a country/pop singer.

Luke Stapleton (a.k.a. the Human Record) is into urban beatboxing. It began when he was a small child imitating the sounds his father made on the drums using only his mouth. Today, he credits it with curing him of a childhood stutter.

Tafari Anthony is the latest member of the group, added earlier this year. He was born into a showbiz family and has been performing from the age of six when he opened for a major artist in Toronto. He grew up to be a solo artist, has had numerous releases, and is into soul pop.

Eh440 is named for an obscure musical term - tune A to 440 hertz (vibration per second). The A was changed to the Canadian Eh which is also how it's pronounced.

Their most recent record, Boss Level, was released last September. The album's title track is about achieving your best. It comes from a term that originated in the gaming culture and signifies a battle defeat of the biggest, strongest character (the boss) which is required to win the game. With Eh440, there is no foe to defeat, only the desire to be the best at what they do and top their 2014 award-winning debut release Turn Me Up.

The group headlines the main stage Saturday night in Heritage Park, 9 p.m. Rhythmfest starts Friday at 5 p.m. with an educator's drumming workshop followed by a traditional Flamenco concert at 7 p.m and The Imbayakunas at 8 p.m

It continues on two stages Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and the live entertainment, workshops, vendors continue to 10 p.m. It also features Music Pro's Just Beat It! - The Search for Central Ontario's Best Drummer 3:45 p.m. Saturday on the main stage.

The eighth annual Rhythmfest runs from Aug. 18-19 in Heritage Park. This year the theme is Interactivity. Admission is free.