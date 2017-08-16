Adults use words like community and teamwork but what they really mean to say is; dragon boating is fun.

DJ Stansfield of Community Builders was at the public marina on Wednesday, pulling her personal flotation device on snuggly, as she prepared to climb into the boat with 19 other members of the team rowing for Redwood Park Communities.

“We do it for the team, for the camaraderie you get out on the water,” Stansfield said. “And the event itself is exiting. There’s so much energy here on the day of, it’s awesome.”

And it’s also one of the biggest not-for-profit fundraisers of the year.

In its 15th year of hosting the Barrie Dragon Boat Festival, the Barrie Public Library event has raised more than $1.75 million for local charities.

After reviewing its strategic plan this year, Christopher Vanderkruys, director of community development who helped start the festival in 2003, realized the significance of the library’s contribution.

“We’re the only dragon boat festival that’s run by a public library,” Vanderkruys said.

“Some people don’t even know we run the festival but as the library, we are the community hub.

“Most of the things we do are for free, but this one really gives people a way to give back to their community by supporting the charities they want to support,” he said.

This year, 49 teams have registered to race across Kempenfelt Bay for the right to hoist the cup and have their team’s name etched in gold for glory.

Of all the years, only one race day was cancelled due to rough waves and unsafe conditions, said Matthew Mueller, spokesperson at the Barrie Public Library.

“The only time it was cancelled was in 2006 and in the winner’s name place on the trophy they wrote ‘Mother Nature’,” Mueller said.

For the past 14 years of paddling there have been prizes for Best Dressed, Team Spirit and the Bruce Saunders Rookie Team of the Year award, named for Barrie’s original paddle instructor who died from cancer in 2008.

To celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, teams who creatively show off their national pride will be receive the Canada 150 award.

There are also awards for the team that raises the most money for charity, Mueller said, adding more than 90 charities benefitted from last year’s dragon boat festival donations.

“Some teams raise the minimum $500, and we’ve got one team that’s raised $20,000. The winning teams will be announced the day of the race,” he said.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.barriedragonboatfestival.ca.

